The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.
Tulsa County
Positive cases: 915
Deaths: 44
State of Oklahoma
Positive cases: 6,037
Deaths: 311
United States
Positive cases: 1,655,670
Deaths: 98,145
Worldwide
Positive cases: 5,334,539
Deaths: 342,695
Updated 12:30 p.m. May 23
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press