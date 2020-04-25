Related content

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily. 

Tulsa County

Positive cases: 479

Deaths: 27

State of Oklahoma

Positive cases: 3,193

Deaths: 194

United States

Positive cases: 930,951

Deaths: 52,914

Worldwide

Positive cases: 2,873,629

Deaths: 200,719

Updated 11:45 a.m. April 25

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press

