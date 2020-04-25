The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.
Tulsa County
Positive cases: 479
Deaths: 27
State of Oklahoma
Positive cases: 3,193
Deaths: 194
United States
Positive cases: 930,951
Deaths: 52,914
Worldwide
Positive cases: 2,873,629
Deaths: 200,719
Updated 11:45 a.m. April 25
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press
Click here for all the local coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com.
A pandemic isn't the only time Tulsa World provides a valuable public service to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing.
Featured video
Gallery: How is the world responding to the coronavirus pandemic?