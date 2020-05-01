The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.
Tulsa County
Positive cases: 607
Deaths: 34
State of Oklahoma
Positive cases: 3,851
Deaths: 238
United States
Positive cases: 1,142,775
Deaths: 66,621
Worldwide
Positive cases: 3,451,015
Deaths: 242,996
Updated May 2
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press
