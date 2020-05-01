Related content

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily. 

Tulsa County

Positive cases: 607

Deaths: 34

State of Oklahoma

Positive cases: 3,851

Deaths: 238

United States

Positive cases: 1,142,775

Deaths: 66,621

Worldwide

Positive cases: 3,451,015

Deaths: 242,996

Updated May 2

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press

