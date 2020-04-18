COVID-19 cases have been reported in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties.
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.
Tulsa County
Positive cases: 409
Deaths: 22
State of Oklahoma
Positive cases: 2,570
Deaths: 139
United States
Positive cases: 699,706
Deaths: 36,773
Worldwide
Positive cases: 2,280,889
Deaths: 156,354
Updated 11 a.m. April 18
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press