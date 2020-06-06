The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.
Tulsa County
Positive cases: 1,165
Deaths: 59
State of Oklahoma
Positive cases: 7,059
Deaths: 347
United States
Positive cases: 1,897,380
Deaths: 109,132
Worldwide
Positive cases: 6,797,633
Deaths: 396,388
Updated 12:30 p.m. June 6
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press