The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.
Tulsa County
Positive cases: 584
Deaths: 33
State of Oklahoma
Positive cases: 3,748
Deaths: 230
United States
Positive cases: 1,103,927
Deaths: 64,460
Worldwide
Positive cases: 3,348,788
Deaths: 236,716
Updated 11:25 a.m. May 1
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press
Click here for all the local coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com.
A pandemic isn't the only time Tulsa World provides a valuable public service to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing.
Featured video
Gallery: How is the world responding to the coronavirus pandemic?