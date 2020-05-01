Related content

Find all of the links to coronavirus content in this Tulsa World Special report

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily. 

Tulsa County

Positive cases: 584

Deaths: 33

State of Oklahoma

Positive cases: 3,748

Deaths: 230

United States

Positive cases: 1,103,927

Deaths: 64,460

Worldwide

Positive cases: 3,348,788

Deaths: 236,716

Updated 11:25 a.m. May 1

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press

Click here for all the local coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com.

A pandemic isn't the only time Tulsa World provides a valuable public service to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing. 

Featured video

Gallery: How is the world responding to the coronavirus pandemic?

Tags

Recommended for you