COVID-19 cases have been reported in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties.

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily. 

Tulsa County

Positive cases: 221

Deaths: 8

State of Oklahoma

Positive cases: 1,159

Deaths: 42

United States

Positive cases: 293,481

Deaths: 7,896

Worldwide

Positive cases: 1,161,889

Deaths: 62,444

Updated 11 a.m. April 4

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press

