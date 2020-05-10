Related content

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily. 

Tulsa County

Positive cases: 700

Deaths: 36

State of Oklahoma

Positive cases: 4,589

Deaths: 272

United States

Positive cases: 1,327,263

Deaths: 78,829

Worldwide

Positive cases: 4,055,863

Deaths: 279,892

Updated 11 a.m. May 10

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press

