The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.
Tulsa County
Positive cases: 700
Deaths: 36
State of Oklahoma
Positive cases: 4,589
Deaths: 272
United States
Positive cases: 1,327,263
Deaths: 78,829
Worldwide
Positive cases: 4,055,863
Deaths: 279,892
Updated 11 a.m. May 10
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press