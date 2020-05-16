The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.
Tulsa County
Positive cases: 752
Deaths: 37
State of Oklahoma
Positive cases: 5,237
Deaths: 288
United States
Positive cases: 1,495,468
Deaths: 88,987
Worldwide
Positive cases: 4,685,119
Deaths: 310,766
Updated 11 a.m. May 16
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press