The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily. 

Tulsa County

Positive cases: 752

Deaths: 37

State of Oklahoma

Positive cases: 5,237

Deaths: 288

United States

Positive cases: 1,495,468

Deaths: 88,987

Worldwide

Positive cases: 4,685,119

Deaths: 310,766

Updated 11 a.m. May 16

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press

