The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily. 

Tulsa County

Positive cases: 998

Deaths: 54

State of Oklahoma

Positive cases: 6,418

Deaths: 334

United States

Positive cases: 1,803,751

Deaths: 104,991

Worldwide

Positive cases: 6,088,399

Deaths: 368,688

Updated 11 a.m. May 30

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press

