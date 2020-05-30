The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.
Tulsa County
Positive cases: 998
Deaths: 54
State of Oklahoma
Positive cases: 6,418
Deaths: 334
United States
Positive cases: 1,803,751
Deaths: 104,991
Worldwide
Positive cases: 6,088,399
Deaths: 368,688
Updated 11 a.m. May 30
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press