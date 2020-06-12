The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.
Tulsa County
Positive cases: 1,308
Deaths: 61
State of Oklahoma
Positive cases: 7,626
Deaths: 357
United States
Positive cases: 2,026,073
Deaths: 113,833
Worldwide
Positive cases: 7,550,933
Deaths: 422,136
Updated 10 a.m. June 12
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press