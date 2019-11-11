You suddenly and shockingly come to know and do what is totally foreign and alien to all you’ve ever known or done. You come to know killing. It’s what you come to do in war.
While contrary to all you’ve ever known or done, you’re now either training to kill or supporting those who kill or preparing to kill. It’s what you know and do in the military.
In war, it’s a horrible way to live, but it’s better than dying. You learn to kill really fast, or you’ll die even faster.
Today is Veterans Day. It’s a day many will recall the raw emotions that rip through the souls of warriors and pray for those who gave their lives for them … for all of us. Many others will remember friends and loved ones who served and sacrificed for our nation in its military.
I know this from my three wars and five combat tours as an infantry Marine. I’ve had to kill, deploy forces to kill and attend far too many battlefield memorial services for those killed.
It’s hard, but when we all come together, as a military, government and people, we send more than our military to war … we send our nation to war. We have to be all in to triumph in the tragedies of war.
You learn that to live, others may die. You come to accept it. War does that to you. Life comes hard and fast in war; death comes harder and faster.
Nothing comes easy in war … except dying. Everything comes hard in war … especially living.
You learn there are no good days in war; except the days you survive. You fight and survive one day to fight and survive others. Survival’s your constant challenge.
These are a few of the emotional aspects of war; the motivators that enable combatants to do what they do to survive.
There’s another emotion about which combatants rarely talk, but it’s the most real of all. It’s fear. The fear is really real. In the drudgery and darkness of battle, life and death are fear inducers. In their way, they’re good.
You learn no fear is bad. Its absence breeds complacency; complacency beckons carelessness. You fear complacency and carelessness. You aren’t scared to fear, but not fearing really scares you.
These emotions are etched into your heart and seared into your soul. It’s the worst part of war. The best part is survival and peace.
Whether you’re engaging in close ground, air or sea combat or serving in support roles, your ultimate goal, in war and peace, is to do what you have to do to protect and defend our nation’s security and freedoms … to survive and come home.
You may serve on the battlefront or the home front, but you’re crucial. Your greatest service on the home front is to support those — maybe a child, spouse, friend or neighbor — who serve on the battle front.
Whether by letters, care packages, prayers or whatever, your support is valued. You do what no one else can. You remind them of home; help them endure the loneliness of distance.
While few will ever kill, most will learn skills and discipline for becoming responsible adults and self-reliant citizens in our country’s workforce. But our military’s primary responsibility is to fight in war.
Nations recruit, train, equip and deploy militaries to wars to protect their interests and freedoms. While peace is preferred, at times war becomes necessary, becomes a responsibility, and in a famous quote: “War means fighting, fighting means killing.”
You serve on battlefronts to survive and come home. You serve on the home front to make homecomings special. In this sense, we become united; become one; become veterans.
As Americans, we have the inalienable right to abhor violence and hate war. As citizens of a democracy, however, we have the moral responsibility to understand and respect the burdens we impose on those we send to fight and war for us.
Today, our military is serving in war and numerous global locations. It’s enduring horrific dangers, intolerable miseries, crushing loneliness and incredible burdens for us at home.
This Veterans Day, thank veterans. Most likely, they’ll thank you, too. In our respective ways, we’re all veterans who serve and support one another in many varying capacities, degrees and places.
Today, and every day, celebrate us as veterans.
John Admire, a retired U.S. Marine Corps major general, lives in Tulsa.