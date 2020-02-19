A flock of pigeons, one with a wig that resembled President Donald Trump’s hair and others donning tiny Make America Great Again hats, invaded downtown Las Vegas late Tuesday.
The birds were released ahead of Trump’s arrival in Las Vegas on Tuesday night by a self-proclaimed “underground radical group” that agreed to speak with the Review-Journal and show the pigeons on the condition that individual members not be identified.
The group, which goes by the acronym P.U.T.I.N. (Pigeons, United To Interfere Now), said its mission was inspired by the Cold War 1970s Operation Tacana, in which the CIA tested the use of pigeons equipped with cameras to spy on Soviet targets.
Click here to continue reading and watch the video at reviewjournal.com.