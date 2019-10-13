Typhoon leaves as many as 33 dead in Japan
TOKYO — Helicopters, boats and thousands of troops were deployed across Japan to rescue people stranded in flooded homes Sunday, as the death toll from a ferocious typhoon climbed to as high as 33. One woman fell to her death as she was being placed inside a rescue helicopter.
Typhoon Hagibis made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday evening and battered central and northern Japan with torrents of rain and powerful gusts of wind. The typhoon was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday.
Public broadcaster NHK said 14 rivers across the nation had flooded, some spilling out in more than one spot.
The Tokyo Fire Department said a woman in her 70s was accidentally dropped 131 feet to the ground while being transported into a rescue helicopter in Iwaki city in Fukushima prefecture, a northern area devastated by the typhoon.
Brexit talks between U.K. and EU down to the wire
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Cabinet colleagues that it will require a “significant amount of work” to strike a Brexit deal with the European Union, amid signs of progress in last-minute talks but also deep-seated skepticism about the chances of an agreement.
Britain is due to leave the 28-nation bloc on Oct. 31, and attempts to find a deal have foundered over plans for keeping an open border between EU member Ireland and the U.K.’s Northern Ireland.
The challenge of maintaining an invisible border — something that underpinned both the local economy and the region’s peace deal — has dominated Brexit discussions for three years, ever since U.K. voters chose in 2016 to leave the EU.
But negotiations intensified last week after Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said they could see a “pathway” to a divorce agreement that avoids a no-deal Brexit, something economists say would hurt both the U.K. and EU economies.
Both sides say substantial gaps remain and it’s unclear whether they can be bridged in time for an orderly British departure at the end of this month. A crucial EU summit, the last scheduled chance to strike a deal, begins Thursday.
Iran offers warning after mysterious tanker attack
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president warned Sunday it would be “a big mistake” to think his country won’t respond to threats after a mysterious attack on one of its oil tankers. Hassan Rouhani’s remarks came as Pakistan’s prime minister was visiting Iran in an effort to ease tensions between Tehran and Saudi Arabia.
Imran Khan is planning to visit Saudi Arabia later this week. His mediation efforts come just days after Iran said missiles struck an Iranian oil tanker traveling through the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia, which has denied it was behind the incident.
“If a country thinks that it can create instability in the region without getting a response, that would be a sheer mistake,” Rouhani said, without pinning the blame on any specific country.
Tensions in the region have been high for months, following President Donald Trump’s decision to impose crushing sanctions that target Iran’s crude oil sales and have crippled its economy. Those sanctions came after Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers last year.
10-year-old girl ejected from festival ride, dies
BRIDGETON, N.J. — A 10-year-old girl died after plunging from an amusement park ride at a harvest festival in southern New Jersey over the weekend, authorities said.
Troopers were called to the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival in Cumberland County after the girl was “ejected” from a Wisdom Super Sizzler “Extreme” ride Saturday evening, state police said. The girl was airlifted to Cooper University hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The girl’s name wasn’t immediately released. The cause and circumstances of her death remain under investigation, police said.
Orville Wright bust stolen from N.C. monument
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The National Park Service says a copper bust of aviation pioneer Orville Wright has been stolen from the Wright Brothers National Memorial in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
The Park Service and local law enforcement officials are investigating the case and are asking the public for any information.
The agency in a statement says the monument was damaged either Saturday evening or Sunday morning. The granite base that the bust was mounted to was toppled and damaged.
The National Park Service says a portion of the park may be temporarily closed to visitors Sunday while the investigation continues.
The memorial honors Wilbur and Orville Wright.