Oklahoma’s lawsuit against opioid distributors has been moved to federal court in Oklahoma City.
Opioid distributor McKesson Corp. filed a legal notice Friday announcing that it had moved the state’s lawsuit against it and other opioid distribution companies from a state court to the federal court in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter initially filed the lawsuit against McKesson, Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. in Cleveland County District Court — the same court where Hunter won a $465 million nonjury verdict against opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries last November.
