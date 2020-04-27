Washington — The Pentagon on Monday formally released three unclassified videos taken by Navy pilots that have circulated for years showing interactions with "unidentified aerial phenomena."
One of the videos shows an incident from 2004, and the other two were recorded in January 2015, according to Sue Gough, a Defense Department spokeswoman. The videos became public after unauthorized leaks in 2007 and 2017, and the Navy previously verified their authenticity.
"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena," Gough said.
Satisfy the whole family with these meal kits from Tulsa-area restaurants
Palace Cafe
918-582-4321 1301. E. 15th St. palacetulsa.com
Palace Café is offering take-and-bake meals for two ($25), ready to heat up at home. Dinners feature beef stroganoff, lasagna, vegan lasagna and chicken pot pie, along with weekly specials, such as braised beef short ribs or chicken divan. But what really grabbed my attention was this week’s special ramen bowl, chock full of house-made ramen noodles in rich ramen broth with crispy chicken, pork belly or vegetables. Let’s hope it makes the regular menu once the restaurant opens back up.
John Clanton
Lambrusco'z To Go
918-496-1246 1344 E. 41st St. lambruscoz.com
Lambrusco’z To Go’s Lockdown Lunch Kit includes Boar’s Head Oven Roast Turkey, sliced cheese, a loaf of white or wheat bread, assorted condiments, a quart of deli salad (fruit salad, potato salad, pasta salad, etc.) and cookies. Serves 4-6 for $35. Each package includes a roll of toilet paper.
The midtown mainstay is also offering prepackaged options to get lunch or dinner together quickly at home: grilled chicken or beef tenderloin with sides, bread and cookie dough, or chicken, egg or tuna salad, croissants, condiments, salad and cookies ($12-$16/per person, minimum of 4 servings).
Call 918-496-1246 for curbside or carryout.
John Clanton
R Bar & Grill
918-392-4811 3421 S. Peoria Ave. rbartulsa.com
R Bar & Grill is offering a Chicken Pot Pie Family Dinner Special for $30 that will serve 4 to 6 people. Order during the week for pickup from 2-8 p.m. Saturday. Dinner includes a 12-inch chicken pot pie and a large spring salad (spinach, strawberries, red onion, almonds and feta cheese with poppyseed vinaigrette). Reheating instructions provided with each meal. On Tuesdays, look for the popular Taco Tuesday special, which has been selling out each week it has been offered. The taco kits are $20 and include ingredients to make 16 tacos: choice of chicken or ground beef, taco seasoning, lime juice, 16 locally made corn tortillas, shredded cheese, sour cream, house-made pico de gallo and salsa, avocado, serrano peppers, fresh cilantro and local corn tortilla chips. Pick up for taco kits start at 2 p.m. Tuesdays.
Ian Maule
Red Thistle Catering Co.
redthistlecatering.com
Hope Egan (pictured) and her daughters, Sadie and Olivia, have been cooking feverishly in their farm kitchen, using vegetables, meats and cheeses from more than a dozen local farms and dairies.
Visit
for the full menu and follow Red Thistle Catering on Facebook for weekly pop-up dinner specials, including Red Thistle Collective’s pork chops, from heritage, pastured pork (bred by Hope’s friend Merry Shrepers at Iris Hill Farm of the Ozarks) and raised with love in an open pasture under walnut trees. They were fed vegetable scraps and spoiled with apples and peaches and sweet potatoes. redthistlecateringtulsa.com/market
Email your order to
hope@redthislecateringtulsa.com or call 918-728-0168. Delivery on Monday, Wednesday or Friday.
Matt Barnard
Oren
918-764-9699 3509 S. Peoria Ave. orenrestaurant.com
Oren Restaurant features a different family meal every day of the week. Offerings of late have included lamb Bolognese on pappardelle pasta, vegetarian red curry with jasmine rice, roasted pork tenderloin with white corn grits and whole roasted chicken. All dinners include salad, sides, two loaves of bread and dessert. Prices vary from $55 to $75, and each meal feeds three to four people. Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page for the entire menu. Pre-order by calling 918-764-9699 or message through Instagram @orenrestaurant
Tulsa World file
Coney I-Lander
Several locations throughout the Tulsa area coneyi-lander.com
For coney connoisseurs who have a mega coney craving (or a family who’s looking for a tasty, value-packed meal), Coney I-Lander is offering a coney pack that includes 24 coneys, eight bags of chips, eight bags of cookies and two 2-liter sodas. All for $55, including cheese and tax. Available for carryout and in the drive-through.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Fiesta Mambo
918-455-0356 219 S. Main St., Broken Arrow fiestamambo@tulsacoxmail.com
Fiesta Mambo Mexican Kitchen’s Make-your-Own Nacho kit is sure to satisfy that nacho craving. It includes a full pan of chips and a pint each of beans, salsa, shredded chicken, ground beef, white queso, shredded cheese and pico de gallo for $40. If tacos are more your thing, order the Fiesta Taco Box, which includes enough meat (steak, carnitas, grilled chicken or a combination) for 22 tacos, along with rice, beans, chips and a pint of salsa for $45. Call or send a Facebook message to place a curbside or delivery order.
Tom Gilbert
Sisserou's
918-576-6800 107 N. Boulder Ave. sisserousrestaurant.com
Looking for a delicious at-home date-night dinner for two? Sisserou’s Date-Night Dinner package includes house salad with choice of dressing, a whole jerk chicken (with jerk sauce) or a whole baked chicken (with chimichurri sauce), your choice of two family-size sides and a mini loaf of Jamaican hard dough bread for $30. Or grab a jerk chicken dinner for four, which includes house salad with choice of dressing, two whole chickens (jerk, baked or one of each, with sauces), your choice of three family sides and two mini loaves of bread for $55.
Tulsa World file
Elote Cafe
918-582-1403 514 S. Boston Ave. elotetulsa.com
Elote Café & Catering has re-opened and is now offering home delivery. Ordering directly through the restaurant, rather than a third-party delivery service, means less people come in contact with your food and more money stays in their local business. Use the promo code “TACO2DOOR” when checking out and you’ll save $3 on your first order, which should definitely be a family-style puffy taco package you can mix and match with your order and margaritas. Because sometimes you need a dozen puffy tacos ($35.99) and a gallon of margaritas ($12.99 for a liter of house margarita mix) in your life.
IAN MAULE
White River Fish Market
1708 N. Sheridan Road, 918-835-1910 1105 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-449-0347 whiteriverfishmarket.com
In addition to fresh fish and offerings from the entire in-house menu, White River Fish Market’s To-Go Family Pack Special will satisfy the entire family: two dozen fried jumbo shrimp, two large sides, 12 jalapeno hushpuppies and two pieces of homemade pie for $44.95. Available for pickup or curbside delivery.
Matt Barnard
The Meat & Cheese Show
918-408-9626
Lasagna seems to be at the top of the craving list these days, and one of our family favorites is from The Meat & Cheese Show. Joel Bein (Rub) and Amanda Simcoe (The Cheese Wench) joined forces recently and have been cooking up a storm, offering dinners to go in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Their lasagna meal pack includes your choice of beef, lamb, veggie or artichoke lasagna, served with garlic bread and a garden or Caesar salad. ($40 for third pan that will serve four to six, $65 for half pan that will serve eight to 10). Other choices include a rack of lamb dinner ($60) and a brisket or lamb taco kit ($35/$40).
The entire menu is available for viewing on Facebook. To order, call by 4 p.m. Thursday for Saturday pickup from 3-5 p.m. at The Bond, 608 E. Third St.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Rib Crib
Multiple locations ribcrib.com/menu/packs-pounds
The weather is looking up, so why not grab a Pigout Pack from Rib Crib and lay out a picnic blanket in the yard? The Family pack (feeds two to four) includes your choice of up to three meats (1½ pounds), two large sides, Texas toast, pickles, peppers and onions for $37.99. Have more hungry family members to feed? The Super Pack boasts 3.25 pounds of meat, four large sides, a loaf of bread, and pickles, peppers and onions for $57.99. Order online or call your local store to order and arrange takeout or curbside pickup.
Matt Barnard
What the Ale: Cabin Boys Brewery's 'Fog of War'