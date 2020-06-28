President Donald Trump shared a tweet from an apparent supporter early Sunday that includes a video of the man saying "white power" during a protest, but Trump deleted the tweet hours later.
Trump retweeted the video before 8 o'clock local time on Sunday morning and deleted his tweet around 11 a.m.
The video appears to be from a protest at a Florida retirement community in which people in Trump shirts were confronted by protesters.
In one exchange — eight seconds into the two-minute video — a white man holding a sign that says "Make America Sane Again" shouts: "Where's your white hood?" In response, a white man driving a golf cart with signs reading "Trump 2020" and "America First" yells back "white power."
Trump retweeted the video with the message: "Thank you to the great people of The Villages (retirement community). The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!"
The White House said the president had not heard “the one statement” on the video. The White House did not respond when asked whether Trump condemned the supporter's comment.
Trump often defends his Twitter behavior as appropriate: "I have 14 million people between Twitter and Facebook and Instagram, and I retweet things and we start dialogue and it’s very interesting,” he said in 2016 after he quoted a supporter on Twitter who was questioning rival Marco Rubio’s eligibility to run for president, even though the Florida senator was born in the U.S.
He offered a similar explanation after he retweeted, then deleted, a message from the account of a neo-Nazi, as well as retweeting inaccurate crime statistics dramatically overstating the number of whites killed by blacks.
“Am I gonna check every statistic?” he said on Fox News. “All it was is a retweet. It wasn’t from me.”