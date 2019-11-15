A Silicon Valley giant and the country’s second-largest health system, which own a Tulsa-area health system, responded to criticisms this week that a partnership between them shared millions of patients' health records without their knowledge.
In response to a Wall Street Journal report published Monday, Google and Ascension gave additional details of the partnership, saying the initiative, code-named "Project Nightingale," is compliant with federal health-privacy law.
Under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, health care systems are allowed to share patient information with business partners so long as the partners agree to safeguard the information and use it only in the way it was intended. The data includes names, dates of birth, diagnoses and hospital records of patients, amounting to a complete health history, the Journal reported.
The St. John Health System in northeast Oklahoma — which comprises six hospitals, 20 primary care physicians, three urgent care centers, 18 centers for outpatient services, two senior living facilities, and 38 specialty care facilities — merged with Ascension in 2013.
Several Tulsa-area residents associated with the St. John Health System reached out to the Tulsa World to voice concerns.
“I appreciate how such data may help determine better health care, but it would have been nice to have been informed,” Garry England, a Sperry resident and St. John patient, said in an email. “What was done may be legal … ethical?”
England, who has a background in hospital administration, said he understands the challenges Ascension might have faced in informing patients, physicians and staff prior to the project’s implementation, but even now, he thinks patients should be able to opt-out of the program and reclaim their shared data.
“I don’t really know if I’d opt out if such a process existed but I would appreciate knowing I have the opportunity … to somewhat control my personal healthcare information in this situation.”
Backlash to the Journal's report triggered a federal inquiry Tuesday, and the Office for Civil Rights in the Department of Health and Human Services announced it would ensure HIPAA protections were fully implemented.
Eduardo Conrado, Ascension's executive vice president of strategy and innovations, said in a blog post Monday that Ascension must transform to meet the expectations of patients and service providers as the health care environment rapidly evolves.
“Doing that will require the programmatic integration of new care models delivered through the digital platforms, applications and services that are part of the everyday experience of those we serve,” Conrado said.
Ascension is using Google's cloud computing services in an effort to modernize the way patient records are kept and centralize patient information. Google is also testing the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict what care a patient might need and how effective courses of treatment might be.
In an additional blog post addressing concerns Tuesday, Conrado said the partnership was "anything but secretive." The initiative's name comes from the work of Florence Nightingale, a trailblazing figure in nursing who greatly affected 19th- and 20th-century policies around proper care, he said.
"Acute care administrative and clinical leaders across Ascension have been informed of the work, enterprise-wide webinars have been held, and the clinical leaders of our employed physician group have been informed in detail about the project," Conrado wrote. "In our deployment sites, front-line nurses and clinicians have not only been informed but have actively participated in the project."
In Google's blog post, Tariq Shaukat, president of industry products and solutions for Google Cloud, said the first announcement of the program was in a July Q2 earnings call with Alphabet investors.
A transcript of the call shows one remark referencing the project in the hour-long conference call: "... Google Cloud’s (artificial intelligence) and (machine learning) solutions are also helping healthcare organizations like … Ascension improve the health care experience and outcomes."
The Wall Street Journal reported the program began last year, before the earnings call, but data sharing increased this summer and fall.
Local Ascension spokespeople deferred to the corporation's blog posts.
The World is awaiting responses from Google and Ascension as to whether patients can opt out of the project.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.