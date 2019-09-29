The State Department has reportedly ramped up an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state.
As many as 130 former Clinton aides have been contacted in recent week and alerted that emails sent years ago have now been deemed classified and may be considered security violations, the Washington Post reported Saturday.
In almost all of the cases, the communications were sent to Clinton’s unsecured server.
The probe first began after President Trump’s election, but then languished until the effort picked up new life in August.
The State Department said it is standard procedure to continue and investigation that began in the waning days of the Obama administration.