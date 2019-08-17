Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY. * HEAT INDEX...MAXIMUM HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 105 TO 110 DEGREES WILL BE POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING. SIMILAR CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING. * TEMPERATURE...MID TO UPPER 90S. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... NEVER LEAVE ANYONE, INCLUDING PETS, IN A CLOSED, PARKED VEHICLE. TEMPERATURES INSIDE CAN REACH OVER 150 DEGREES QUICKLY, RESULTING IN HEAT STROKE AND DEATH. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. >>TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911. &&