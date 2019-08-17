Union workers at a Royal Dutch Shell’s manufacturing facility in western Pennsylvania were told that they had to attend President Donald Trump’s speech on Tuesday – or take the day off without pay, reports say.
The Pittsburgh Gazette reported that a contractor sent a memo to union leaders that the employees’ attendance at a Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex in Monaca, Pennsylvania was “not mandatory.” However, a supervisor for the contractor wrote that only employees who arrived at the hours-long event would receive pay, writing, “NO SCAN, NO PAY.”
Employees who did not turn up for the event were also reportedly at risk for losing hours of overtime pay. Ray Fisher, a Shell spokesperson, told the Gazette that workers onsite have a 56-hour workweek, with 16 overtime hours built in. Employees who turned up for the event would have begun to receive overtime hours for work on Friday, while those who stayed home would not have been over the threshold.