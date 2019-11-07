Christmas Parade

Paul Ross talks about the upcoming Christmas Parade and unveils the new poster in Tulsa, OK, Nov. 7, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

The Tulsa Christmas Parade is little more than a month away, and organizers announced more details ahead of the annual event on Thursday, including that it's now internationally-recognized.

In September, the event was awarded the Haas & Wilkerson Insurance Gold Grand Pinnacle Award during the 64th Annual International Festivals & Events Association Convention in Virginia. 

Other winners included the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., the Kentucky Derby Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, and the Dublin Irish Festival in Dublin, Ireland. 

Categories were set by budget, and the Tulsa Christmas Parade won the top spot for budget under $250,000. 

Paul Ross, vice president of American Wast Control, which sponsors the event, called the achievement "tremendous," and said the team was honored and humbled.  

"Right here in Tulsa, Oklahoma," he said. 

Organizers also announced plans for the second annual block party, sponsored by Dr. Robert H. Zoellner & Associates. 

Christmas Parade Director Jessica Gullo said the block party will be closer to the parade this year and feature activities like selfies with Santa, a snowman building station, food trucks, live music and more. 

The parade's overall theme for the 93rd year is “Rocking Around Tulsa Town.” Ross urged musical groups of all kinds to participate in the parade, including marching bands and choirs. 

"We want all of Green Country to come out and support this amazing event this year," he said. 

Applications for parade entries are available via the event's official website at www.TulsaChristmasParade.org, and entries for bands are available at www.TulsaChristmasParade.org/bands

