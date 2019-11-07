Categories were set by budget, and the Tulsa Christmas Parade won the top spot for budget under $250,000.
Paul Ross, vice president of American Wast Control, which sponsors the event, called the achievement "tremendous," and said the team was honored and humbled.
"Right here in Tulsa, Oklahoma," he said.
Organizers also announced plans for the second annual block party, sponsored by Dr. Robert H. Zoellner & Associates.
Christmas Parade Director Jessica Gullo said the block party will be closer to the parade this year and feature activities like selfies with Santa, a snowman building station, food trucks, live music and more.
The parade's overall theme for the 93rd year is “Rocking Around Tulsa Town.”Ross urged musical groups of all kinds to participate in the parade, including marching bands and choirs.
"We want all of Green Country to come out and support this amazing event this year," he said.
Chad and Brittany Sheppard watch as floats go by with Beckett, 1, Aspen , 3, all of Broken Arrow, and their dog, Boomer, during the Tulsa Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 15, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Edison Preparatory School student Tanner Newman gets ready for to march with the sheet music to Christmas on the Town tapped to his back before the start of the Tulsa Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 15, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Marisa Claybough drives a vintage car while Olivia Taylor, 5, waves in the back seat with her mom, Gracie, all of Tulsa, during the Tulsa Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 15, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Thousands lined the streets of downtown Tulsa to enjoy the city's annual Christmas parade.
Volunteers walk lead a balloon of Sesame Street character Cookie Monster during the Tulsa Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 15, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455