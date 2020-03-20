Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OKLAHOMA... BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY AFFECTING OSAGE AND TULSA COUNTIES. BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO AFFECTING TULSA COUNTY. ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO. * UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 7:00 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 19.53 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS FALLING. * FORECAST...THE BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO WILL CONTINUE FALLING TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 20.0 FEET, MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS NEAR 56TH STREET NORTH NEAR MINGO ROAD. MINGO ROAD NEAR 66TH STREET NORTH MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE. ACCESS ROADS NEAR THE OXLEY NATURE CENTER AT MOHAWK PARK MAY BE FLOODED. &&