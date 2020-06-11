Related content

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily. 

Tulsa County

Positive cases: 1,308

Deaths: 61

State of Oklahoma

Positive cases: 7,480

Deaths: 355

United States

Positive cases: 2,000,464

Deaths: 112,924

Worldwide

Positive cases: 7,397,349

Deaths: 417,109

Updated 6 a.m. June 11

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press

