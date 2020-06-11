The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.
Tulsa County
Positive cases: 1,308
Deaths: 61
State of Oklahoma
Positive cases: 7,480
Deaths: 355
United States
Positive cases: 2,000,464
Deaths: 112,924
Worldwide
Positive cases: 7,397,349
Deaths: 417,109
Updated 6 a.m. June 11
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press