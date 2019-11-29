This week's reports of Walmart employees receiving "measly" discounts in place of overtime pay for working on Thanksgiving Day have sparked an outcry online, and some shoppers are threatening to boycott the store.
The Guardian's Michael Sainato reported Wednesday that rather than pay its employees extra for working over the holidays, Walmart was offering them 10% and 15% discounts to shop in its store. The 15% discount was available for employees to use over just two days.
A Walmart representative told Business Insider this policy had been in place for several years.
"We simplified our paid time-off policies in 2016 to combine vacation, holiday, sick and personal time into one bucket," the person wrote in a statement emailed to Business Insider. "As part of that change, we no longer offer holiday pay. We did this to give our associates greater flexibility and more choice to use their time off when and how they want to. Also as part of that change, associates can now roll over and cash out unused time off at the end of the fiscal year."