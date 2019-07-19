For those who are prone to cynicism about the human condition in general and American government in particular, last week was made to order.
The president of the United States sent out an electronic message on Twitter attacking four Democrat congresswomen “who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe.”
“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....,” the leader of the free world tweeted.
Lest anyone thought he didn’t mean it, he repeated the same sentiment several times over the course of the week.
The reference to going back where they came from is coded language, designed to play to the worst instincts of people who are angry about a long list of real problems that they blame wrongly on people who aren’t like them, especially immigrants, Muslims and liberals.
Three of the congresswomen were born in the United States, so Trump’s tweet unintentionally referred to his own government as a complete and total catastrophe and the United States as totally broken and crime-infested. But if the president’s tweet doesn’t stand up to logic, that’s not a problem. His tweets often inhabit in an emotional space beyond logic.
U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said he was “deeply disappointed” with the president’s tweets and that “(u)se of such language is inappropriate and demeans the office of the presidency.”
Those are brave words for a man who represents a big chunk of Trump country, and I agree with him.
Not many other Republican congressmen were willing to speak out, and then — rather than work on health care, immigration or infrastructure — the House of Representatives got knotted up for a day over whether or not the president was a racist, the speaker of the House is a character assassin and the congresswomen involved are anti-Semites.
It wasn’t our nation’s finest hour.
• • •
Zoe Francis — a friend since junior high school and a former Tulsa World reporter — recently recommended an Intelligence Squared podcast interview with Arthur Brooks, former president of the conservative American Enterprise Institute and the author of a new book, “Love Your Enemies: How Decent People Can Save America from the Culture of Contempt.”
In a nutshell, here’s Brooks’ message: If we can learn how to argue fairly — to tell people that they’re wrong without treating them with contempt — we’ll be more effective (and, by the way, happier).
He’s not preaching. This isn’t the “love your enemies” of Matthew 5:44. It’s a lesson in rhetoric: We’re more convincing if we can disagree without being disagreeable.
Politics, Brooks points out, is supposed to be the art of persuasion, but in recent years it has become the art of locking down your base by calling all others stupid and evil.
“Until we can remember that we can separate people from their ideologies, we’re never going to be able to persuade anybody,” Brooks said. “If you want an enemy forever, treat a person with contempt.”
Ninty-three percent of the population says they hate how divided the country is, but many of those same people are posting snarky notes on Twitter and cheering on the personalities of Fox News and MSNBC, Brooks says.
“We like it but we hate it,” he said. “It’s an addiction.”
Asking angry people to play nice is a hard sell. Brooks tells the story of the cold reaction he got from a New Hampshire audience when he said they need to stop calling the other side stupid and evil. Later, one woman stood up and said the problem with that idea was that the other side is stupid and evil. Then the crowd applauded.
The next night, Brooks said he tried it again, but this time asked the members of his audience to hold up their hands if there was someone they loved but strongly disagreed with politically. Every hand went up.
That’s the place to start from. Treat everyone like your quirky uncle. You don’t stop loving him just because he doesn’t know what he’s talking about when he’s talking about politics.
Brooks proposes several rules for public debate. Here are some of the best:
• Don’t label people. Hate the sin, not the sinner. Don’t assume that people who get facts wrong are liars. Sometimes they’re just wrong.
• Control your urge toward contempt. Don’t roll your eyes. Practice smiling. Not only will you have a better chance of convincing others, you’ll improve your own mental and physical health.
• Don’t participate in the “outrage industrial complex.” Turn off Twitter. Take a walk instead of watching cable shout shows. Don’t read the comments section of the newspaper website.
• Wait. When you’re provoked by something someone says, count to 10. You’re more likely to answer in kindness and not in contempt.
Brooks isn’t telling us not to disagree on politics with gusto. In fact, he says that’s essential for a dynamic republic.
“That disagreement’s what makes us strong. Anything less would bring us mediocrity,” he said. “We don’t need to disagree less. We need to disagree better.”