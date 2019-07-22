Police officers in Missouri are warning scooter riders that using the devices while intoxicated is against the law.
Kansas City Police Department posted a photo to its social media of a Bird scooter with the note "You can get a DUI on this (especially if you run into a police car)."
In a news release, the agency explains that the unnamed 47-year-old man on a Bird scooter had crashed into the police car about 9:45 p.m. July 18 after drinking four beers.
"The man said he 'just got excited' and ran into the police SUV," the news release states.
Four elements of DUI law are considered in relation to electric scooters, DUI attorney Bruce Edge told Tulsa World in a previous interview: A person must be driving, on a public road or public space, in a motorized vehicle and have the requisite blood alcohol content.
Sgt. Stephen Florea of the Tulsa Police Department’s Traffic Unit said Monday that he hasn’t heard of any arrests or citations given to scooter riders, but he cautioned that users must follow the same rules as bicyclists, such as stopping for stop signs, yielding to traffic signals and signaling turns.
“The rules of the road say that you’ve got to operate the same as any vehicle,” Florea said.
