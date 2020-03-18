City of Tulsa

Public gatherings: The city is limiting gatherings at city of Tulsa facilities to 50 people or fewer, but Mayor G.T. Bynum is strongly encouraging that no more than 10 people congregate. The intent of the measure is to slow the spread of COVID-19 by reducing human interactions.

City Hall: City Hall remains open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday but many city employees are working from home. The public can still visit City Hall to pay utility bills, apply for permits and conduct other city business. However, officials are encouraging the public to conduct as much business as possible online.

Utility bills, building permits, trade licenses, municipal traffic tickets and police reports can all be handled online at www.cityoftulsa.org

City Council: City Council is not scheduled to meet the week of March 16-20 and is working to establish a process by which to broadcast meetings going forward. Meetings will be limited to 10 people or fewer.

Tulsa municipal courts: The court has been closed to the public until June 1.

The court is open to court personnel, attorneys, defendants, friends and family of defendants, and friends of defendants serving as interpreters.

City parks: Park programming has been suspended and all park facilities are closed. Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people, and the city is strongly recommending that they not exceed 10 people.

Boards, authorities and commissions: All meetings for the week of March 16-20 have been canceled. The city is working to establish a process by which to broadcast meetings moving forward.

Trash service: Not affected.

311: The city’s number for non-emergency, service-related questions remains open.

Animal welfare shelter: The shelter remains open, but no more than 10 visitors at a time will be allowed inside. The public is urged not to pick up stray animals unless they can shelter and care for them. Animals in distress can be taken to the shelter.

Before surrendering an animal, please reach out to the city’s Diversion & Helpline coordinator at 918-596-7387.

People dropping off animals at the shelter should use the north driveway and wait in their cars for an shelter employee to assist them. Animal control field officers will continue to respond to calls for assistance.

Household Pollutants Collection Center: Closed until mid-May.

Business assistance: The state of Oklahoma is surveying businesses to assess the economic damage caused by COVID-19. The state is collecting the information to apply for Small Business Association disaster relief. The survey is available at damage.ok.gov.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office/Tulsa County Jail

Foreclosure sales have been postponed.

In-person visits with inmates at the jail are suspended. Friends and family can check an inmate’s status, arrange video visitations or put money in an inmate’s commissary account online at tcso.org.

River Parks Authority

Turkey Mountain and the trail system remain open. Gatherings are limited to 50 people or fewer, but officials are recommending gatherings of no more than 10 people.

Restaurants, bars and entertainment venues closed

Mayor G.T. Bynum issued an executive order Tuesday limiting restaurants to curbside, drive-thru, takeout and delivery service. The order closes bars, movie theaters and other entertainment venues indefinitely.

Here’s what else you need to know about the executive order:

When does it take effect? Bars had to be closed as of noon Tuesday. As of midnight Tuesday, restaurants were limited to providing carry out, drive-thru and delivery service, and entertainment venues had to be closed.

What about cafes, food courts and coffee houses? These businesses must follow the same restrictions imposed on restaurants.

Are there any exceptions? The executive order does not pertain to institutional or “in-house food cafeterias that serve residents, employees, and clients of businesses, child-care facilities, hospitals, and long-term care facilities.”

Can I walk into a restaurant to order takeout? The executive order does not prohibit this, but it will be up to the business owner to establish how to handle carry out, drive-thru and delivery services.

Can a bar or microbrewery still serve food? Bars that typically offer dine-in service, yes. But like restaurants, they are limited to providing carry out, drive-thru and delivery service.

What kind of entertainment venues are affected? Anything you can think of, from movie theaters to fitness centers to bowling alleys to amusement parks. The executive order also applies to Hookah bars, cigar bars and vaping lounges that offer products for on-site consumption.

How about grocery stores and convenience stores? These businesses are not affected because they do not offer food and beverages for on-site consumption. Other businesses that fall into this category include markets, pharmacies, and drug stores.

Does this executive order affect child care facilities, soup kitchens or health care facilities? No.

Is the city offering any assistance for restaurants? Yes. Restaurants providing delivery and pickup service can reserve a curbside parking space free of charge. To reserve a parking spot with the city, go online to cityoftulsa.org.

For more information, the city of Tulsa has created a page of frequently asked questions online at cityoftulsa.org.

