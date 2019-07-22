A rural water district in Rogers County will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Cherokee Nation to aid in major infrastructure repairs in the wake of historic May flooding, the nation announced Monday.
Thousands of families in Rogers County Rural Water District 3 had to ration and boil water after floodwaters damaged water lines below the Oologah dam spillway, and the Cherokee Nation delivered bottled water to communities then.
Now, through Indian Health Service Emergency Sanitation Facilities Construction funding, the nation will give the district $225,000, according to a news release.
Rick Stull, the district's manager, said words couldn't express the gratitude he feels for the nation stepping up in the district's "time of need."
Crews had to bore a tunnel through about 800 feet of limestone over the course of more than two weeks to repair the waterlines in the district, which serve many Cherokee families, according a the news release.
“What a blessing the Cherokee Nation has been to this rural water district,” Stull said in the release. “All the work and long hours to get this water to the other side of the spillway is all coming together."
Stull told the Tulsa World on Monday a total cost for repairs has not been calculated, but he would estimate it to be "in the neighborhood of $2 million."
Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief S. Joe Crittenden said Stull's district has overcome "monumental hurdles" since the historic rainfall in late May sent 65,000 cubic feet per second of water rushing down the spillway.
There's still work to be done, but Crittenden said the nation takes pride in easing the district's financial burden.
Cherokee Nation Councilmember Keith Austin, of Claremore, said the people whose daily lives were interrupted by the waterline break will soon have all the water they need, and he was "so glad" the nation could help.
"This was truly neighbor helping neighbor," he said in the release.