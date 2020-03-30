With the keen sense of timing that comes from being an experienced showman, Joe Exotic is suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, his lead prosecutor, a federal agent, a former business partner and others he blames for his arrest and conviction.
The former zookeeper filed the false imprisonment lawsuit on his own in Oklahoma City federal court on March 17, days before a Netflix documentary series made him a household name across the United States.
He asked in the lawsuit for almost $94 million in damages.
Now, he is seeking an attorney to represent him.