OKLAHOMA CITY — A sentencing reform group on Tuesday filed papers seeking a statewide vote to end the use of prior crimes to garner longer prison sentences for some nonviolent crimes.
The measure would also allow people currently serving those sentences to petition a court for relief.
Oklahomans for Sentencing Reform filed papers with the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office indicating they want to garner nearly 178,000 petition signatures to get the proposed constitutional amendment on the 2020 ballot.
It would not apply to those who have ever been convicted of a violent felony.
The action comes after voters in 2016 approved State Question 780, which downgraded several nonviolent offenses from felonies to misdemeanors and reduced the associated sentences.
Legislation passed and signed last session, House Bill 1269, made State Question 780 retroactive.
The new law resulted in the recent historic commutation of sentences for hundreds of Oklahoma inmates, many who were released earlier this month.
“With this ballot initiative, Oklahoma voters have another opportunity to continue implementing best practices and taking an additional step toward improving our criminal justice system,” said Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform Executive Director Kris Steele.
For decades, Oklahoma prisons have been overcrowded. The system has been plagued with crumbling facilities and a shortage of correctional officers.
Recent reforms are expected to curb the incarceration rate and reduce the prison population.