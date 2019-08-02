The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture is adding a few new staffers to help envision and design the future museum’s interiors and exhibits and one high-profile Tulsan is among them.
Former City Councilor Blake Ewing has been named creative director of OKPOP, on which the Oklahoma Historical Society is set to break ground this fall in the Tulsa Arts District.
Meanwhile, former historical society employees David Davis and Karen Whitecotton have been named OKPOP’s director of operations and director of collections, respectively.
“We’ve been developing a team slowly,” said Jeff Moore, executive director of OKPOP. “There was a lot of time and energy that went into selecting the right location, and we ended up with the very best location possible, which is right across the street from the Cain’s Ballroom. Now that we are so close to breaking ground, we are focusing on interiors and how the exhibit space will work and the visitor experience.”
Construction is set to begin in early fall, with completion of the project anticipated by late 2021.
Davis most recently worked as exhibition coordinator for the University of Oklahoma’s libraries, while Whitecotton is coming to OKPOP from the Sam Noble Museum in Norman, where she was registrar.
Moore said Ewing will support the design of exhibit space and the exhibits, plus branding and creative outreach, and will do graphic design.
“Blake fits into this in creating direction and creating a built environment, which will help us now that the building design is done,” Moore said. “Also, it will be important to look at what the role of OKPOP is in the state and in the city of Tulsa and the region as a tourism draw.”
During Ewing’s nearly decade on the City Council, the financial difficulties of his restaurant business mini-empire drew public notice, which he acknowledged in saying his new gig may seem like a bit of a departure to those who don’t know him.
“The public saw me for the most part as a politician first, or maybe as a restauranteur or businessman first, but in reality, I’ve always been a creative person first,” Ewing said. “This job is more appropriate for my skill set and passions than maybe anything I’ve done in the past.”
Ewing explained that his favorite part of being a restaurateur was also his downfall as a businessman. But being part of a team at OKPOP will allow him to use his greatest strengths full-time with none of the downsides, like being “ultimately responsible” for everything.
“The best part of restaurants was creating the concept and designing the interior and getting to do graphic design work. Creating restaurants was a reason to be creative, and sometimes I opened restaurants when I shouldn’t have,” he said. “I could never pass up the chance to do this all the time. My part on this team is to help tell the story and create great experiences for guests of OKPOP.”
Hundreds of artists have offered their support and collections, ranging from the family of Bob Wills to Leon Russell, Ron Howard, Garth Brooks and Kristin Chenoweth.
Organizers envision a kind of a scholarly pop culture institution on par with Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.
The Oklahoma Historical Society received $25 million in bond funds from the state to build OKPOP and an initial private fundraising campaign has been underway for exhibits, educational programming and an endowment. The City of Tulsa has pledged $2.6 million in funding designated for downtown parking in a 2006 voter-approved sales tax package.
Asked whether he had ever had reason to cast any votes concerning OKPOP during his time on City Council, Ewing said he wasn’t sure, but he thinks the council may have been asked many years ago to pass a resolution as a show of support for the concept when state lawmakers were being asked to support $25 million in bond money for the project.
OKPOP’s business plan calls for it to be self-sustaining from its revenue from admissions, gift shop sales, special events, and a 100-space parking garage.