OKLAHOMA CITY — The Department of Public Safety on Wednesday outlined a new program for those who are cited for driving under the influence.
Passed last session, Senate Bill 712 creates the Oklahoma Driver Accountability Program. The law took effect Nov. 1.
It allows those cited for DUI to install an ignition interlock system on their vehicle. The system requires the driver to blow into a device, which detects the amount of alcohol in one’s system. If it is over a set limit, the vehicle will not start.
Those who successfully complete the program or are participating in the program will not have a license revoked.
Those who enroll in the program, do not complete it and do not try again can have their license revoked, said Sarah Stewart, a DPS spokeswoman.
If a person challenges the citation in district court and loses, the license can be revoked, she said.
If the cited driver does nothing, the license is revoked, Stewart said.
“As long as they are trying and are in the program, the license will not be revoked,” she said.
She said many of those who receive a DUI and have a license revoked drive anyway.
The bill eliminates the administrative hearing at the Department of Public Safety.
But it still allows those cited to seek review with a district court, said Kevin Behrens, Department of Public Safety assistant general counsel.
“This represents an opportunity for the department to better serve its customers and better protect the traveling public,” Behrens said.
After successful completion of the program, the DUI will not appear on the driver’s record, but will be recorded for the purpose of enhancement in the event of another offense.
Several criteria must be met before a person can enroll, including installation and payment for the interlock device and payment of a $200 fee to the Department of Public Safety.
The program has several time elements that must be met for a first, second and third DUI.
On the first offense it is 180 days for the program with the last 60 days without a violation, Stewart said.
When DPS gets a report that there is a violation, it can require the installation of an interlock with a camera, restrict the days and times of driving, retrain the individual, or remove the person from the program and revoke the license.
“The IDAP program arose from the recognition that not all impaired driving offenders are the same, but the state was treating all impaired driving the same,” Behrens said. “We were revoking drivers licenses for a set period of time and then the consequences were over.”
He said typically there are different types of impaired drivers.
“We understand there is a group of offenders who will never ever reoffend once they get their first impaired driving arrest,” Behrens said.
He said the program will help people make better choices.
“The interlock provides a rich source of information from the offender’s real world environment,” Behrens said.
The data can be used to help manage driving behaviors, Behrens said.
Stewart said the program involves only the administrative side of driving privileges and is not part of a criminal case.
In the past, a person automatically had the license revoked for a DUI, she said.
