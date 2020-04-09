On Thursday, Abby Broyles officially became the latest in a very long line of people who have tried to beat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe at politics.
Broyles, a 30-year-old Oklahoma City attorney and former journalist, has been going at Inhofe hard for months, but turned in her paperwork to the Oklahoma State Election Board on Thursday, the second day of the state's three-day filing period for state and federal office.
"Opinions are changing in Oklahoma," Broyles said by telephone. "Demographics are changing. We're seeing a lack of leadership with this (COVID-19) pandemic that's about as scary as the pandemic itself."
Broyles is not Inhofe's only challenger. As usual, the 85-year-old Tulsan has attracted a crowd — Republican J.J. Stitt (accounts vary as to whether he's related to Gov. Kevin Stitt) and independents Joan Farr and A.D. Nesbitt filed Wednesday, and others may before the 5 p.m. Friday deadline.
But Broyles, the only Democrat to file through mid-day Thursday, is clearly the one most likely to cause Inhofe some problems. In fact, she already has.
Broyles' Oklahoma City television career arguably makes her Inhofe's most well-known opponent since he defeated former Gov. David Walters in a 2002 Senate race.
And, while she doesn't seem to have a ton of money behind her, Broyles and her camp have pushed hard on just about every vulnerable spot they've found — or even think they've found.
Her campaign, she said, "is about holding (Inhofe) accountable for his record."
Broyles' most recent line of attack is what she says was Inhofe's slow response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, she contends that as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee he would have been privy to military reports warning of the virus' potential.
Her campaign's use of social media has highlighted not only talking points but the wide generational and to some extent gender differences between the two.
To be sure, Broyles is very much an underdog. Anyone who runs against Jim Inhofe is. He may not be Oklahoma's most beloved politician, but he is the most durable.
This year's Repubican primary will be Inhofe's 30th election in a span of 54 years. To date, he's faced 51 opponents and lost to only three — the last time in 1984.
•Broyles was not the only challenger with an uphill climb to file Thursday.
Kojo Asamoa-Caesar, a first generation American who came to Tulsa with Teach for America and stayed, entered the 1st Congressional District race as a Democrat.
Asamoa-Caesar, 33, is taking on the well-financed and well-placed Republican incumbent, Kevin Hern, who filed Wednesday.
Perennial candidate Evelyn Rogers, 67, also filed in CD 1 Thursday.
Other filings of note include Republican state Sen. Dave Rader, District 39, and 20-year-old Taylor Woodrum, who entered the Republican primary against GOP incumbent Carol Bush. Woodrum turns 21, the minimum age to serve in the state House of Representatives, on June 10.
Also, Republican Mike Christian became the fourth ex-lawmaker trying to get back into office. Christian is trying to win back HD 93, which he represented for four terms before getting drawn into a corruption scandal that landed former state Rep. Randy Terrell in jail.
Christian was never accused of anything and left the House for an unsuccessful try at Oklahoma County sheriff.