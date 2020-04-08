What makes this Passover holiday different from all the others?

Tulsa Jews, along with most people around the world, are restricted from gathering during the coronavirus pandemic, making a cornerstone of the traditional meals and rituals they share unattainable.

Physically, that is.

Synagogues across town are turning to virtual platforms, such as Facebook Live and Zoom, for Seder meals to give their congregants a semblance of togetherness when they’re forced to be apart.

The story of Passover is a story of exodus, when the Israelites were freed from Egyptian slavery, Rabbi Daniel Kaiman of B’nai Emunah said. The Seder meal is a special way of retelling that story. It asks modern-day Jews to imagine they experienced the exodus themselves, and uses symbolic foods and Haggadah recitations to evoke that mindset: captivity to freedom; a narrow place to the wide open.

“This year it’s especially powerful because we have to do a little bit less imagining,” Kaiman said.

Although Jews try to refrain from using technology the first and last couple of days of the weeklong holiday to keep a focus on personal, familial connection, this year, without technology, that connection isn’t possible, Kaiman said.

Some people are comfortable with the introduction, and others aren’t, Kaiman said, but “we’re figuring it out.”

“We’ve never done anything like this before.”

Despite some challenges, the digital method comes with a handful of perks.

Past B’nai Emunah community Seders have been capped at about 250 attendees due to facility limitations, Kaiman said, but virtually, there is no limit.

The online accessibility also opens up the door to more strangers of the faith. One ritual of the Seder is to open up a home’s front door and invite anyone who wants to join the meal inside, Kaiman said. That’s not allowed right now, but online, it can be done symbolically. B’nai Emunah is offering access to their community Seder via Facebook Live on Thursday beginning at 5:45 p.m.

It can also be useful for those unpracticed or unprepared.

“Seder is a hard thing to do,” Kaiman said. “It’s like Thanksgiving times five. Imagine the meal … plus a whole set of ritual and symbolic foods.”

Some symbolic foods have been hard to come by recently, but Temple Israel has a longstanding caterer packaging what they’d normally provide buffet-style for congregants into pickup or delivery options, Rabbi Michael Weinstein said.

“Basically it’s a Seder-in-a-box ,” he said. “They can just plate it up themselves, and then log onto Zoom and have Seder with us.”

Weinstein said he’s had to walk a couple of older members of the congregation through setting up Zoom over the phone in the past three weeks as the congregation transitioned online, but now, “they’re all over it.”

Jim Jakubovitz, CEO of Zarrow Pointe senior living facility, said his staff works hard to keep their residents up to date with technological advancements, and they can even provide the means, such as tablets or laptops, for residents to connect with family virtually for this holiday.

If there’s a silver lining to the COVID-19 restrictions, Jakubovitz said, then it’s that people are being forced to use technology in ways they haven’t before, which actually allows Seder to be experienced with family members that before were always too far away to visit.

The traditional line to end a Passover Seder goes something like, “Next year, in Jerusalem,” Jakubovitz said, meaning the ritual should be celebrated in the city if at all possible. This time around, though, it’s going to sound a little different, Jakubovitz said.

“Next year, together,” he said.

Featured video

Gallery: How coronavirus has affected life around Tulsa

Kelsy Schlotthauer 918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you