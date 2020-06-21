Four years ago, Monroe Nichols defeated former Tulsa City Councilor Maria Barnes by 81 votes to win the state House District 72 Democratic primary and, because there were no other contestants, the entire election.
Barnes and Nichols are once again the only names in the hat in HD 72, with their June 30 Democratic primary deciding the overall winner.
“I took a break and now I’m ready to get back to work,” said Barnes, who is community outreach director for Crosstown Learning Center.
“I just feel like this is something I needed to do,” said Barnes, 59. “I’m not going to say anything negative about Monroe. But if you want a change you need to do something. Give people a choice.”
Barnes said she admires the approach of former state Rep. Jeannie McDaniel, who was well-known for her approach to not only campaigning but representation.
“She asked people, ‘What keeps you up at night?’ ” said Barnes. “I’ve found myself think the same thing.
“It’s an odd time,” she said. “I ask, ‘What can I do to help?’ I just want to get out there and help people.”
Nichols, 36, is vice chairman of the Democratic caucus and has been involved in several legislative areas, including promotion of low-income housing, economic development, civil rights, health care and schools.
Last week, Nichols announced a police reform initiative that would include a state oversight office.
“My father was a police officer, my uncle is a current police officer; this package is not an attack on law enforcement,” Nichols said.
“Maria clearly has a heart for the community, but our histories are very different,” said Nichols. “I’m taking on big issues.
Some call HD 72 the “elephant’s head,” with the broad flaps of the ears stretching from downtown Owasso into Osage County west of Turley and the trunk curling southwestward to the east side of the inner dispersal loop. The district includes the University of Tulsa, many low-income neighborhoods and at least one gated community.
One issue, Nichols said, ties all of those voters together.
“I don’t care where you live in the district, you care about the health of our schools,” he said.
FEATURED VIDEO