Tulsa police are not checking drivers for essential worker papers, despite rumors circulating online.
"No, you do not need essential worker papers," Meulenberg said in the video. "The Tulsa Police Department is not stopping people and asking for their papers if they're working in an essential field."
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum also addressed the issue of papers in a press conference Thursday. He said businesses have asked the city whether their employees should carry papers.
"We’re not pulling people over and asking for their documentation to be out in public," Bynum said. "I know there are some places that have done that, but we are not doing that here in Tulsa."