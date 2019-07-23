A fundraising page was created Monday for a man who was freed from prison after spending 28 years there for a crime he didn't commit.
A Tulsa County judge declared Corey Atchinson actually innocent of a 1991 murder a week ago, and Another Chance Justice Project launched a GoFundMe Page to raise money toward a truck for him to drive to work.
"(Atchison) is starting his life over and would like to buy a pickup truck to get to work in," a statement on the page reads. "He's currently working toward his driver's license and applying for jobs."
As of 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, nearly $3,200 was raised toward the $35,000 goal.
Those interested in donating may visit bit.ly/CoreyAtchison.