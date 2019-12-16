North Tulsa elected leaders are calling on Mayor G.T. Bynum to involve "community stakeholders" and engage in a "transparent, time-bound and participatory" process for selecting the city's new police chief.
District One City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, District 73 state Rep. Regina Goodwin and District 11 state Sen. Kevin Matthews signed a letter to the mayor on behalf of their respective constituents. The letter comes 10 days after Police Chief Chuck Jordan announced he would retire from the Tulsa Police Department effective Feb. 1 after 50 years in law enforcement.
The letter cited city data from the Equality Indicators Report and CityVoice Index, arguing the community has to become part of the selection process immediately.
"This plan to engage the public should be announced before the hiring process progresses any further," the letter reads. "It will be difficult to trust the outcome of any search if the community is unable to engage in this process.
"We share your commitment to making Tulsa a world-class city because the power and humanity of our constituents — and their ancestors who built and rebuilt the thriving Greenwood and Black Wall Street Community — deserve nothing less."
The city of Tulsa started the search process Wednesday when it posted the police chief job description on its website. Only majors and chief deputies within the Tulsa Police Department may apply initially, but Bynum said he would consider an external candidate if he didn't feel "the best candidate in the whole country" was being considered to fill the job.