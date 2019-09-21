OKMULGEE — Keep fighting to live, or give up and die.
For the captives at North Korea’s Prisoner of War Camp No. 5, it was a choice many of them had to revisit on a near-daily basis.
Having seen plenty of men lose hope, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Roosevelt Powell knew how easy it could be to give up.
But he made up his mind, he said, not to let his fellow POWs do that — at least, not before he had a chance to talk to them.
“I tried to convince them to stick it out — keep living to get back home,” Powell said.
For some of them, no words could make a difference. Other POWs, however, drew strength from Powell and would later credit him with helping them keep going.
“I was blessed,” he said. “My mind didn’t focus on how long I’d be there. I never thought about giving up or not going home again.”
In advance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day last Friday, Powell — a longtime Okmulgee resident and Korean War veteran who spent nearly three years in captivity — talked about his experience with the Tulsa World.
Powell, who will turn 92 next month, endured extreme deprivation and harsh conditions as a POW, including winters of 50-below-zero temperatures.
He received a Purple Heart in connection with injuries from that time and later an Oklahoma Cross of Valor from Gov. George Nigh.
Powell, who grew up in Beggs, joined the Army when he turned 18, just weeks after the end of World War II in 1945.
Trained as a heavy-equipment operator, he went on to spend the next two years on Guam.
Segregation of the military by race officially ended in 1948 with an executive order. But it would be several years before that was fully enforced, and there would still be a few all-black units up until 1954.
One of those units was the 503rd Field Artillery Battalion.
In June 1950, when communist North Korea invaded South Korea, kicking off the Korean War, Powell would be assigned to the 503rd, where he was joined by other young African American soldiers, including his soon-to-be friend, future U.S. congressman Charlie Rangel.
Powell, a member of a 155-mm howitzer crew, arrived in South Korea with his unit in August. Part of a U.S.-led United Nations force, the 503rd fought fiercely, blasting away at the North Koreans with its howitzers.
“It was real war,” Powell said.
“We whipped the Korean army — demolished them,” he added. “By September we were sitting there waiting to go home. We’d won the war. Or so we thought.”
‘Couldn’t save all of them’
Just as Powell and his comrades were feeling pretty good about things, a new enemy emerged.
When units from communist China began swarming across the border to back North Korea, “I remember thinking the U.S. didn’t make enough ammunition to kill all the Chinese coming in,” Powell said.
Having pushed north nearly to the border with China, the 503rd found itself trapped.
“The Chinese were just pouring in,” Powell said.
The unit moved south to try to link up with American forces, but near Kunu-Ri they ran into the enemy.
Powell was driving a vehicle towing his crew’s howitzer, when an explosion killed his engine, causing him to smash into the howitzer ahead of him.
“I either had to hit it or take it off the road. And there was a cliff to the right.”
In the crash, Powell’s right forearm was broken near the elbow.
He found a medic. But just as he cut his sleeve and went to work, the young man slumped over on top of Powell. He was dead, hit by enemy fire.
“I had to push him off of me and take the IV out myself,” Powell said.
It was shortly after that that Powell was captured along with other members of his unit.
Powell’s imprisonment would begin after a three-day march.
Upon arriving at Camp 5, at Pyoktong near the Chinese border, the POWs were herded into facilities in what had previously been a mining camp.
There, with dozens crammed into small rooms, they slept on mats on the floor.
It was crowded at first, Powell said. But it didn’t stay that way. As prisoners succumbed and died, it thinned out.
The weeks advanced, and Powell, housed with other black soldiers, settled into POW life as best he could.
His broken arm had never been treated. The bone-chilling temperatures of that first winter worked to his favor, though, effectively setting it, he said.
Meals were the bare minimum. They consisted of boiled corn and, later on, millet.
“You never got enough,” Powell said. “Every morning, we’d wait to report the men who’d died overnight. So we’d get their portion.”
Powell tried to be an encourager among the inmates. He wanted his fellow POWs to keep the faith.
“But you couldn’t save all of them,” he said.
He came to believe, he said, that men could will themselves to die.
“They’d say, ‘I can’t live like this anymore. I’m going to kick off tonight.’ ”
Sure enough, they’d be dead by the next morning, he said.
“There were nights where we lost three or four,” Powell added. “It always happened at night when it was quiet. I never saw anyone die during the day.”
One of his fellow POWs, Oscar Hill, was from Okmulgee.
Hill, who died last year after a longtime friendship with Powell, had joined the Army at age 15, with his mother giving her permission.
He came close to despairing during captivity, Powell said.
“He gave me credit for keeping him living,” he said. “He told me I saved his life.”
“We made it back together.”
The Forgotten War
Powell’s other memories of his confinement include a “POW Olympics” staged by their captors. Prisoners from other camps were brought in to compete in the games, which were held at Camp 5.
The event was such a big deal, Powell said, it even prompted a visit from Chinese ruler Mao Zedong.
Powell and the other inmates had a chance to talk to Zedong. He spoke fluent English and answered their questions.
“He said he’d been traveling all day to get there,” Powell said. “He sat down on the ground as he talked. Then he took a two-hour nap.”
As for the “Olympics,” they were mostly for show and propaganda, of course. Daily POW life, Powell said, was never fun and games.
During their captivity, POWs were also pressured to embrace communism.
“Oh, there were a few turncoats,” Powell said, but most didn’t take the bait.
“Everybody had to take this mandatory course and when you finished, you got a certificate. I think most of the certificates ended up in the trash.”
Over his 32 months of captivity, Powell’s only contact with the outside world were letters from home. He received three during that time. His family sent dozens more, but they were probably intercepted by censors, he said.
Freedom finally arrived in July 1953. With the war’s end, Powell and the other surviving POWs were repatriated.
From the camp, they would travel by ox cart, fishing boat and finally rail to reach American forces in Pusan.
There, Powell was hospitalized for 11 days, undergoing a regimen of vitamins and shots. He had lost more than 50 pounds and weighed a slim 110.
Powell opted out of further military service. Altogether, he’d served nearly eight years, and he held the rank of staff sergeant.
Returning to Oklahoma, he went on to a career in maintenance at the post office in Okmulgee, from which he retired after 33 years.
Today, Powell looks back on his segregated service as unfortunate and a product of “ignorance.” But, he added, “when you lived under it all your life, you just accepted it.”
Powell still felt like he had fought for his country — even if that country did not yet grant him full equality.
Veterans of Korea sometimes refer to it as the “Forgotten War.” Powell, agreeing that they’ve been overshadowed by other wars, is no exception.
“We were forgotten from the beginning,” he said. “When we docked in California, it was like they were slipping us back in. When a shipload of troops comes in, there’s supposed to be a band and people to greet you. Nobody greeted us.”
Even now, he added, “I can’t tell any difference” in how Korea veterans are recognized.
But Powell couldn’t forget Korea if he tried.
As he’s carried his memories and other effects from the war, his wife, Bobbie, has been there for him.
“I’ve been through this war, too, lots of times,” she said, adding that she’s heard all his stories.
And there are the physical reminders.
Powell’s feet were frostbitten, his hearing damaged by the thundering howitzers. And he still has scars from the accident that broke his arm. Because of them, he doesn’t like to wear short sleeves, his wife said.
A 100% disabled veteran, Powell had a pacemaker put in last year.
But overall he’s doing well and is still able to enjoy his favorite pastime at his home, gardening.
“The doctor told me he’s just a blessed man,” Bobbie Powell said.
“I am blessed,” her husband agreed. “No doubt about it.”