Polling Place Vote Here sign (copy) (copy)

Thirty Tulsa County precincts will have new polling places for the June 30 primary election. See a list of polling places on A11. Tulsa World file

 TOM GILBERT

Several weeks ago election officials thought they might have to move a third or more of Tulsa County polling places for the June 30 election. Many locations that had formerly hosted polling stations were worried about complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the election officials got on the telephone and gave a sales pitch that reduced the number by more than half.

Still, 30 precincts will have new polling places on June 30, and that’s a pretty high number. It represents more than 46,000 registered voters, some of whom are likely to be confused when they go to vote in a few weeks.

Almost all of the new locations are in church or school buildings. Several sites will host two precincts.

Every registered voter whose polling place is changing has been mailed a new identification card listing the new location, but Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said those still uncertain about where to vote in person can consult the online voter portal at ok.gov/election or by calling 918-596-5780.

New polling sites by precinct number

720008: Unity Learning Academy, 2137 N. Pittsburg Ave.

72001: Lacy Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Place

720066: Wright Elementary School, 1110 E. 45th Place

720067: Wright Elementary School, 1110 E. 45th Place

720081: Christ United Methodist Church, 3515 S. Harvard Ave.

720086: Common Ground Church, 7810 E. 49th St.

720105: Church of the Holy Spirit Anglican, 12121 E. 41st St.

720113: ORU Mabee Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave.

720114: Christ Presbyterian Church, 2706 E. 51st St.

720117: Fellowship Bible Church, 5434 E. 91st St.

720119: Jenks Southeast Elementary, 10222 S. Yale Ave.

720122: Darnaby Elementary, 7625 E. 87th St.

720124: Thoreau Demonstration Academy, 7370 E. 71st St.

720125: Tulsa Bible Church, 5838 S. Sheridan Road

720127: Thoreau Demonstration Academy, 7370 E. 71st St.

720134: Christian Chapel, 7807 E. 76th St.

720137: Union High School, 6636 S. Mingo Road

720138: Union High School, 6636 S. Mingo Road

720139: Eugene Field Elementary, 2249 S. Phoenix Ave.

720161: McClure Elementary, 1770 E. 61st St.

720165: ORU Mabee Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave.

720169: Union 6th/7th Grade Center, 10100 E. 61st St.

720171: Jenks Middle School, 3019 E. 101st St.

720400: Southpoint Church, 13164 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby

720406: Bixby North Elementary, 7101 E. 121st St., Bixby

720464: Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church, 4407 S. Olive Ave., Broken Arrow.

720475: The Church at Battlecreek, 3025 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow.

720702: Beaver Street Baptist Church, 102 W. Beaver St., Jenks.

720703: Crossroads Church, 2525 W. Main St., Jenks.

720754: Battlecreek Church — Owasso, 12200 E. 86th St. North, Owasso

FEATURED VIDEO

Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic

Randy Krehbiel 918-581-8365

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @rkrehbiel

Tags

Randy has been with the Tulsa World since 1979. He is a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. Krehbiel primarily covers government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365

Recommended for you