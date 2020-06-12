Several weeks ago election officials thought they might have to move a third or more of Tulsa County polling places for the June 30 election. Many locations that had formerly hosted polling stations were worried about complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the election officials got on the telephone and gave a sales pitch that reduced the number by more than half.
Still, 30 precincts will have new polling places on June 30, and that’s a pretty high number. It represents more than 46,000 registered voters, some of whom are likely to be confused when they go to vote in a few weeks.
Almost all of the new locations are in church or school buildings. Several sites will host two precincts.
Every registered voter whose polling place is changing has been mailed a new identification card listing the new location, but Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said those still uncertain about where to vote in person can consult the online voter portal at ok.gov/election or by calling 918-596-5780.
New polling sites by precinct number
720008: Unity Learning Academy, 2137 N. Pittsburg Ave.
72001: Lacy Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Place
720066: Wright Elementary School, 1110 E. 45th Place
720067: Wright Elementary School, 1110 E. 45th Place
720081: Christ United Methodist Church, 3515 S. Harvard Ave.
720086: Common Ground Church, 7810 E. 49th St.
720105: Church of the Holy Spirit Anglican, 12121 E. 41st St.
720113: ORU Mabee Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave.
720114: Christ Presbyterian Church, 2706 E. 51st St.
720117: Fellowship Bible Church, 5434 E. 91st St.
720119: Jenks Southeast Elementary, 10222 S. Yale Ave.
720122: Darnaby Elementary, 7625 E. 87th St.
720124: Thoreau Demonstration Academy, 7370 E. 71st St.
720125: Tulsa Bible Church, 5838 S. Sheridan Road
720127: Thoreau Demonstration Academy, 7370 E. 71st St.
720134: Christian Chapel, 7807 E. 76th St.
720137: Union High School, 6636 S. Mingo Road
720138: Union High School, 6636 S. Mingo Road
720139: Eugene Field Elementary, 2249 S. Phoenix Ave.
720161: McClure Elementary, 1770 E. 61st St.
720165: ORU Mabee Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave.
720169: Union 6th/7th Grade Center, 10100 E. 61st St.
720171: Jenks Middle School, 3019 E. 101st St.
720400: Southpoint Church, 13164 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby
720406: Bixby North Elementary, 7101 E. 121st St., Bixby
720464: Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church, 4407 S. Olive Ave., Broken Arrow.
720475: The Church at Battlecreek, 3025 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow.
720702: Beaver Street Baptist Church, 102 W. Beaver St., Jenks.
720703: Crossroads Church, 2525 W. Main St., Jenks.
720754: Battlecreek Church — Owasso, 12200 E. 86th St. North, Owasso
FEATURED VIDEO
Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic
Altered Lives: Local bookstore transitions to online
Altered Lives: Sequoyah seniors' prom
Altered Lives: Therapist Dennis England
Altered lives: Tulsa County District Judge Bill LaFortune
Altered Lives: Food truck owner Megan Brister
Altered Lives: Zookeepers
Altered Lives: Real estate agents Josh Rainwater and Kim Vining
Altered Lives: Area schools and students
Altered Lives: Tulsa pastors
Altered Lives: Gym co-owner Jaime Espalin
Altered Lives: Sanitation worker Doug Kackowski
Altered Lives: Personal trainer Jason Montroy
Altered Lives: Cinema owner Mike Mendenhall
Altered Lives: Elementary teacher Akela Leach
Altered Lives: Food Bank executive director Lori Long