The owner of a marijuana dispensary in Le Flore County was arrested on drug trafficking complaints and his business shut down Wednesday, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced.
Jeffrey Peregrino, 38, was arrested at his Spiro dispensary after allegedly twice selling methamphetamine to undercover agents, according to the release. Spiro is south of the Arkansas River in LeFlore County near Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Mark Woodward, a spokesman for OBN, said both purchases took place inside the "Left Handed Okies" dispensary, 15627 U.S. 271.
Agents also served an Emergency Suspension Order, shutting down the business, the release states.
Peregrino was booked into the Le Flore County Jail on two complaints of trafficking methamphetamine.
