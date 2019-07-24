OBN.png

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

The owner of a marijuana dispensary in Le Flore County was arrested on drug trafficking complaints and his business shut down Wednesday, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced. 

Jeffrey Peregrino, 38, was arrested at his Spiro dispensary after allegedly twice selling methamphetamine to undercover agents, according to the release. Spiro is south of the Arkansas River in LeFlore County near Fort Smith, Arkansas. 

Mark Woodward, a spokesman for OBN, said both purchases took place inside the "Left Handed Okies" dispensary, 15627 U.S. 271.  

Agents also served an Emergency Suspension Order, shutting down the business, the release states. 

Peregrino was booked into the Le Flore County Jail on two complaints of trafficking methamphetamine.  

Featured video

Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving

Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you