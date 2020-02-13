OKLAHOMA CITY — Office of Juvenile Affairs Executive Director Steven Buck on Thursday announced he is resigning to take a job leading an association representing long-term care facilities.
Buck is also leaving his position in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s cabinet, where he served as secretary of human services and early childhood initiatives.
His resignations take effect March 6.
Buck was named OJA’s executive director in February 2016 by the agency’s governing board. Stitt appointed Buck last year as OJA’s executive director after legislation was approved giving the governor the power to appoint the position.
The governor also last year appointed Buck to his cabinet.
Buck previously served former Gov. Mary Fallin as secretary of health and human services.
Buck will become president and executive director of Care Providers Oklahoma, which represents the interests of more than 18,000 residents and 19,000 people who work in Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, assisted-living homes and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve as OJA’s executive director, working to reduce crime in our state and to empower more of our young people to find success in adolescence and adulthood,” Buck said.
The governor said he appreciated Buck’s leadership as OJA executive director, and his advice as a cabinet member.
Before joining OJA, Buck served nine years as deputy commissioner for communications and prevention at the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Prior to that, he worked 10 years for NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness in multiple roles, including national director of state policy and executive director of NAMI Oklahoma.