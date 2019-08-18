A Payne County lake is closed until further notice as officials assess a dam breach.
Cushing city officials posted to Facebook on Sunday, notifying residents and lake-goers of the event.
"This afternoon City officials and other public safety officials are continuing to monitor a situation involving the Cushing Lake dam," City Manager Terry Brannon wrote. "There has been a breach of the concrete structure beneath the surface, which is allowing water to pass unrestricted yet controlled, meaning there has not been a complete dam failure."
The lake is located about 8 miles west of the city, and Brannon said the area north of the dam is mostly fields and livestock, not houses. He said Cushing police have notified property owners immediately downstream.
The city activated its emergency action plan, establishing a command center, contacted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Tulsa and the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management, and is receiving assistance from local emergency responders and Stillwater and Tulsa engineering firms.
The municipal lake, with 9 miles of shoreline and 591 surface acres, is most often used for boating, according to OutdoorsOK.com.
"This event is continuing to develop so only necessary updates will be provided going forward," Brannon said in the post.
Cushing is about 50 miles west of Tulsa.
