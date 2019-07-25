A Chandler man was killed in a collision along Oklahoma 18 in Lincoln County on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Casey Fell, 30, died at the scene near 930 Road, about two miles south of Chandler, according to the report.
Troopers reported Fell was driving south on the highway about 4:15 p.m. when his car went off the road to the right, and he over-corrected, causing his car to slide across the center line.
A southbound pickup truck struck the passenger side of is car, and both vehicles came to rest on the highway's northbound shoulder, the report states.
The truck's driver, a 26-year-old Louisiana man, and his two passengers, a 60-year-old man from Nevada and a 25-year-old man from Louisiana, were treated and released from a Shawnee hospital, according to the report.
None of the men in the truck were wearing their seatbelts, and it is unknown whether Fell was wearing his, the report states.
Fell's condition at the time is also unknown, according to the report.