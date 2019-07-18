A man was fatally shot by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers following a pursuit in McAlester Wednesday evening.
Sarah Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, said the deceased man is Mark Anson Schoggins, 35.
Stewart said the pursuit traveled south to the Indian Nations Turnpike where Schoggins reportedly turned around and began to travel back north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 69.
Shots were ultimately fired by troopers and the driver, Schoggins, was struck and pronounced dead, she said.
According to the McAlester News-Capital, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop Z is conducting the investigation and their findings will go to the District 18 District Attorney’s Office to determine if the shooting was justified.
Stewart said two troopers are on paid administrative leave after the incident.