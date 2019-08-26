A 61-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday after crashing into a fence at the end of a dead-end road in Muskogee, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
James Abston of Muskogee was driving north on 13th Street about 1/2 mile north of 83rd Street about 7:55 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to a news release.
Troopers attributed the crash to speed and said Abston was not wearing a helmet at the time.
Abston was taken to an area hospital before being flown to a Tulsa hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to head injuries, the release states.