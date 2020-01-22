Two troopers were involved in the fatal shooting of a motorist during a pursuit in central Oklahoma.
A black Chevrolet Tahoe was reported stolen about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, and two Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers spotted the vehicle about 25 minutes later, according to a Department of Public Safety news release. A pursuit ensued.
The vehicle was traveling north on Interstate 35 before eventually exiting the interstate at Shields Boulevard in Moore. According to the release, the driver lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road, traveled through a median and crashed into a light pole.
The troopers fired shots at the driver after he exited the vehicle. Emergency responders pronounced the unidentified driver dead at the scene. The news release did not indicate what prompted the troopers to shoot the driver.
OHP homicide investigators are probing the shooting. DPS officials did not provide additional details.