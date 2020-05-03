A Tulsa man drowned in Nowata County on Friday after attempting to clear debris built up by beavers in a private farm pond, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Stephen Goforth, 61, was standing in the pond about 8:15 p.m., working with his feet to clear debris that was covering a spillway pipe about 5 feet below the pond's surface, according to an OHP report.
He was swept into the pipe after the debris was removed, and then pushed out the other side of the dam, the report states.
Next-of-kin recovered him at the scene, and first responders pronounced him dead about an hour later, according to the report.
Goforth was not wearing a personal flotation device, the report states.