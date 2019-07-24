A Wilburton woman was killed in a Pittsburg County collision Tuesday night after the vehicle she was driving failing to yield at a stop sign along U.S. 270, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Nadezhda Kuksenko, 53, died at the scene about 5 miles west of McAlester, a report states.
Troopers report she was trying to turn eastbound onto U.S. 270 when a westbound pickup struck her driver's side door just before 8 p.m.
She wasn't wearing a seat belt, and she was pinned for about an hour, the report states.
The driver of the pickup and his passenger were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
The driver was admitted to a hospital for observation, and his passenger was not injured.
Kuksenko's condition at the time was "apparently normal," troopers reported, and the collision was caused by failure to yield at a stop sign.
