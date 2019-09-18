One woman was hospitalized for injuries suffered during a three-vehicle collision along Interstate 244 east near Mingo Road on Wednesday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Troopers reported all three vehicles, a compact SUV, truck and dump truck, were traveling east just before 8 a.m. when the driver of the compact SUV, a 49-year-old woman of Tulsa, made an unsafe lane change.
The truck struck the compact SUV, and the impact forced the truck into the dump truck, troopers reported.
Neither the truck driver, a 22-year-old man of Tulsa, nor the dump truck driver, a 57-year-old man of Tulsa, were injured, according to the report.
However, the woman was taken to a hospital and admitted in stable condition with head and trunk internal injuries, the report states.
Troopers reported all drivers involved were wearing their seatbelts.